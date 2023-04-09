Traynor Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VUG opened at $247.35 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $283.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $238.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.24. The firm has a market cap of $79.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

