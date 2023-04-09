Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $248,000 Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 92.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,829 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,918,000 after purchasing an additional 156,550 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 53.1% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $98.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.70. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.17.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

See Also

