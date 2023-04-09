Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $281,000 Position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,106 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDRV. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,982,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 66,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 135.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 165,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after purchasing an additional 95,303 shares during the period.

Shares of IDRV opened at $36.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.09. The company has a market capitalization of $406.04 million, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.29. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $31.86 and a 12 month high of $44.73.

The iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (IDRV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap selected and weighted index of equities related to self-driving vehicles. IDRV was launched on Apr 16, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

