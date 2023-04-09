Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $404,000 Stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,669 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,704 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 11,025 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 113,459 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 63,441 shares during the period.

NYSE:PML opened at $9.44 on Friday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $12.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.31.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0395 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to seek current income exempt from federal income tax. The firm invests all of its assets in a portfolio of municipal bonds, residual interest municipal bonds and tax-exempt bonds whose interest rates bear an inverse relationship to the interest rate on another security or the value of an index.

