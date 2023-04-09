Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $581,000 Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in AbbVie by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after buying an additional 33,661 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. StockNews.com cut AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.12.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

AbbVie Stock Up 0.5 %

In other AbbVie news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $2,440,401.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,841.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other AbbVie news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $4,310,832.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 178,268 shares of company stock valued at $27,231,420 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $161.55 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.89. The stock has a market cap of $285.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.56%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

