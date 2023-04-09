Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $851,000 Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 135.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,606 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 369,519 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $195,912,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,188 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,972,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James raised UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $602.00.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH opened at $512.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $482.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $506.86. The company has a market cap of $478.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $449.70 and a 12-month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The firm had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.