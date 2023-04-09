Traynor Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,902 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% during the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its position in Union Pacific by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,598 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the third quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 9,724 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Brightworth grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% during the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 4,066 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of UNP opened at $198.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.76. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $250.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $179.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.48.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

