Traynor Capital Management Inc. Invests $292,000 in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,384,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $308,156,000 after buying an additional 1,537,686 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,732,000 after purchasing an additional 118,928 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 32.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,494,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $214,728,000 after acquiring an additional 862,354 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $185,885,000 after buying an additional 1,532,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 117.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,424,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $148,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,518,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.70 per share, for a total transaction of $86,070,656.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 208,040,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,795,890,963.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 12,371,716 shares of company stock worth $735,557,715. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE OXY opened at $63.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.42 and its 200-day moving average is $64.84. The company has a market capitalization of $56.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.78. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $51.53 and a 12-month high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.22). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 35.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 5.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OXY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $74.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TD Cowen upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.72.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.