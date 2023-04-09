Traynor Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,323 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walmart Stock Performance

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,908,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $275,085,913.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 247,215,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,636,122,253.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $21,722,028.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 260,926,943 shares in the company, valued at $36,007,918,134. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,908,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $275,085,913.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 247,215,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,636,122,253.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,053,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,527,217 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $150.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $406.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 53.27%.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

