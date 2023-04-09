Traynor Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,749 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,749 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,000.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $46.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.36. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.25 and a 52-week high of $49.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.