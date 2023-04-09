Trellus Management Company LLC Buys 2,400 Shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Ranpak worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 64,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 21,161 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Ranpak by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 230,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 18,320 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Ranpak by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 325,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 107,980 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ranpak during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Repertoire Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Ranpak in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,307,000. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ranpak Price Performance

NYSE PACK opened at $5.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.15 and its 200 day moving average is $5.46. The company has a market capitalization of $415.25 million, a PE ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.58. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ranpak ( NYSE:PACK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $79.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 million. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 12.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Ranpak from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Ranpak Company Profile

Ranpak Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages, Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads, and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects, Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

