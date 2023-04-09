Triad Investment Management Raises Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Triad Investment Management raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,188 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 3.0% of Triad Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Triad Investment Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp increased its position in Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,496,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

NYSE:V opened at $225.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $425.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $234.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $223.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.17%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

