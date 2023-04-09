Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU) Trading 0.7% Higher

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU – Get Rating) shot up 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.23 and last traded at $10.23. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tribe Capital Growth Corp I

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 28,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

About Tribe Capital Growth Corp I

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

