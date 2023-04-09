Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $930,000 Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth $34,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth $39,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 90.1% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $235.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.99. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $166.49 and a one year high of $242.02. The firm has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.10.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $4,639,691.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,348.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $4,639,691.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,734 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,348.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total transaction of $403,869.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,676.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,091 shares of company stock worth $8,840,560. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

