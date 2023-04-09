Tributary Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 37.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 608.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 37,278 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $59.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.74. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.82 and a 12-month high of $73.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.98 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.49%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.30.

In other news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III bought 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.92 per share, with a total value of $196,928.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,169.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

