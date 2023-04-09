TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Price Target Cut to $52.00

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $61.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TriCo Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TriCo Bancshares currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.17.

TriCo Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ TCBK opened at $40.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. TriCo Bancshares has a 1 year low of $37.41 and a 1 year high of $58.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.57.

TriCo Bancshares Dividend Announcement

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.08). TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $114.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.53 million. Analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 31.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 473.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 125.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 28.4% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

Featured Articles

