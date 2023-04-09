Trumpcoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $11.35 (TRUMP)

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 9th. In the last seven days, Trumpcoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Trumpcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0118 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Trumpcoin has a market cap of $340,950.41 and $11.35 worth of Trumpcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,840.22 or 0.06584582 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00062209 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00021049 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00039162 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000243 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00007008 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00017596 BTC.

Trumpcoin Coin Profile

Trumpcoin (CRYPTO:TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Trumpcoin’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,604,387 coins. Trumpcoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Trumpcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Trumpcoin is www.trumpcoin.com.

Trumpcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trumpcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trumpcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trumpcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

