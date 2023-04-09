TruWealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,030 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at $3,565,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 53,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,988 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 3.2% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 27,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KO. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.55.

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $2,808,470.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,849,033. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $2,808,470.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,849,033. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 282,268 shares of company stock worth $17,137,823 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KO stock opened at $62.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.44. The stock has a market cap of $271.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.64%.

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

