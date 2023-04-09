TruWealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,953 Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 851,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,965,000 after acquiring an additional 22,175 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 351,469.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 703,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,768,000 after purchasing an additional 702,938 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 35.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 527,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,142,000 after purchasing an additional 137,514 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 197,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 23,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 132,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 18,834 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PHO opened at $51.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.91 and its 200 day moving average is $51.48. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $55.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

