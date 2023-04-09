TruWealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

TruWealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southern by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 11,580 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its position in Southern by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 56,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Performance

Southern stock opened at $72.31 on Friday. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $78.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.62.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $57,348.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,791.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,680 shares of company stock worth $1,174,768 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

