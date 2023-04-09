TruWealth Advisors LLC Has $275,000 Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

TruWealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 159,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 8,892 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 271,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 18,336 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 399,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,332,000 after purchasing an additional 30,614 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 58,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 14,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GSIE opened at $31.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.21 and a 52 week high of $32.62.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

