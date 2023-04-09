TruWealth Advisors LLC Invests $223,000 in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares in the last quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Argus downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.64.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $83.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.40. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $99.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

