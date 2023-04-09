TruWealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,402 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,402 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Target by 3,577.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Target by 3.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Target by 131.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Target during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in Target by 191.5% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Target Stock Up 0.2 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

TGT opened at $165.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $254.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.17 and a 200-day moving average of $160.26.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.24%.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

