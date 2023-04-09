Tyman (LON:TYMN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tyman (LON:TYMN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 350 ($4.35) price target on the stock.

Tyman Trading Down 2.8 %

LON:TYMN opened at GBX 225.50 ($2.80) on Thursday. Tyman has a 12 month low of GBX 182.40 ($2.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 327 ($4.06). The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £442.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 939.58, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 248.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 229.75.

Tyman Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a GBX 9.50 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.7%. This is a positive change from Tyman’s previous dividend of $4.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Tyman’s payout ratio is presently 5,833.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyman

Tyman Company Profile

In other news, insider Jason Ashton sold 8,643 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 235 ($2.92), for a total transaction of £20,311.05 ($25,224.85). In related news, insider Jo Hallas sold 69,194 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 240 ($2.98), for a total value of £166,065.60 ($206,241.43). Insiders own 2.35% of the company's stock.

Tyman plc supplies engineered fenestration components and access solutions to the construction industry. The company designs and manufactures products that enhance the comfort, sustainability, security, safety, and aesthetics of residential homes and commercial buildings. It operates through three divisions: Tyman North America, Tyman UK & Ireland, and Tyman International.

