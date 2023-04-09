UBS Group Boosts Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target to $130.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $131.27.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $108.25 on Thursday. Intercontinental Exchange has a one year low of $88.60 and a one year high of $132.30. The stock has a market cap of $60.59 billion, a PE ratio of 42.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.61.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 65.37%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,146,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

