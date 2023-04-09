UBS Group Boosts Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Price Target to $29.00

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set a hold rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Reynolds Consumer Products from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.88.

REYN stock opened at $27.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.47. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12 month low of $24.54 and a 12 month high of $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.00.

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REYN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 270.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,478,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,434 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 442.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 796,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,720,000 after buying an additional 649,894 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1,006.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 324,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,742,000 after buying an additional 295,584 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,040,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,801,000 after acquiring an additional 236,096 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 208.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 299,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,081,000 after acquiring an additional 202,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.91% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

