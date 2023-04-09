UBS Group Cuts Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target to $99.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTRGet Rating) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $120.00 price objective on Nutrien in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Nutrien from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.82.

Shares of NTR opened at $68.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.13. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $67.52 and a 12 month high of $117.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTRGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.61). Nutrien had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter worth about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

