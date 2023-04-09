UBS Group Raises Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target to $123.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $135.24.

Alphabet Stock Up 3.8 %

Alphabet stock opened at $108.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $137.70.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,192 shares of company stock worth $11,373,417. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,885.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,194,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,593,957,000 after buying an additional 400,930,216 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,857.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,589,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,055,286,000 after purchasing an additional 345,962,033 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,770.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 203,484,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,639,414,000 after purchasing an additional 192,607,045 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,851.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,897,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,931,733,000 after buying an additional 186,809,281 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 61,587.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after buying an additional 129,835,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

