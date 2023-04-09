United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

UBSI has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an equal weight rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.00.

United Bankshares Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of United Bankshares stock opened at $34.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.03. United Bankshares has a 1 year low of $33.11 and a 1 year high of $44.15.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $338.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.77 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 32.86% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Bankshares will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.25%.

Institutional Trading of United Bankshares

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBSI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Invst LLC boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 21,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 80.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 8,016 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in United Bankshares by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 227,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Bankshares by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

