United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Bought by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,646 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1,237.5% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in United Rentals by 185.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in United Rentals by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

URI opened at $355.27 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.54 and a 52 week high of $481.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $426.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $368.09. The firm has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.82.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.97%.

In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total transaction of $224,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,408,915.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total transaction of $224,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,672 shares of company stock worth $13,871,422 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

URI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on United Rentals from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $460.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on United Rentals from $341.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $430.85.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

