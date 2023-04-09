Uranium Royalty (OTCMKTS:URCCF) Shares Up 1%

Uranium Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:URCCF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.02 and last traded at $2.01. 302,593 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 202% from the average session volume of 100,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

Uranium Royalty Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.33.

Uranium Royalty Company Profile

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company holds royalty interests in the Diabase property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Anderson project, the Slick Rock project, and the Workman Creek project; and the Langer Heinrich uranium project in Namibia.

Further Reading

