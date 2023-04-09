Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) PT Lowered to $12.00

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLY opened at $8.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average of $11.34. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $13.07.

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $518.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.56 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Marc J. Lenner bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.93 per share, for a total transaction of $54,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,813.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLY. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 111,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

