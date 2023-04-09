Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9,041.9% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 9,470,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366,623 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 87.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,707,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,051,000 after acquiring an additional 5,921,464 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $223,735,000. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 36,920,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,750,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,032 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VEA opened at $45.33 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $47.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.34. The company has a market capitalization of $108.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.