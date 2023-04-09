Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 17,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 6,355 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 2,063,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,424,000 after acquiring an additional 111,386 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 235,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 17,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.36. The stock has a market cap of $70.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $46.44.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.