Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Oak Family Advisors LLC

Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 58.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,355 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $40.49 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $46.44. The company has a market capitalization of $70.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.36.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

