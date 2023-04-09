Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Surevest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $379.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $363.96 and a 200-day moving average of $340.02. The firm has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.61 and a twelve month high of $406.01.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

