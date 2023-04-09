Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Center for Financial Planning Inc.

Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 4.8% of Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $19,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 619,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,828,000 after purchasing an additional 101,736 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB opened at $184.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $214.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $193.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.69.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

