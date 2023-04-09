Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Center for Financial Planning Inc.

Center for Financial Planning Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First United Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period.

Shares of VBK opened at $211.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $217.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $186.95 and a 52 week high of $245.20.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

