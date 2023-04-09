Vela Technologies (LON:VELA) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.02

Vela Technologies PLC (LON:VELA – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Vela Technologies shares last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00), with a volume of 354,505,150 shares traded.
Vela Technologies Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.58, a quick ratio of 45.67 and a current ratio of 40.18. The firm has a market cap of £2.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.30.
About Vela Technologies
Vela Technologies PLC is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage. The firm focuses on pre-IPO technology investments and also invests in hi-tech engineering solutions. It invests in small and medium sized companies based in Europe and United Kingdom. The firm seeks for non-controlling stakes in its portfolio companies.
