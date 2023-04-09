Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Position Lifted by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,111,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,004,800 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 2.2% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. State of Michigan Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Verizon Communications worth $319,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 85,335 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 19,564 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 241,186 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,503,000 after purchasing an additional 46,620 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 71,636 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 25,959 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 44,992 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VZ opened at $39.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.95 and a 200 day moving average of $38.66. The company has a market cap of $165.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $262,763.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,983,437. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,767 shares of company stock worth $618,191 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

