Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.43.
VTNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Vertex Energy from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vertex Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Vertex Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.90 price target on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Vertex Energy in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.
Vertex Energy Trading Down 6.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VTNR opened at $8.36 on Tuesday. Vertex Energy has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.64.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy in the first quarter worth $164,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vertex Energy by 209.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 83,645 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Vertex Energy by 198.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 202,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 134,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 156.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 47,279 shares during the period. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.
