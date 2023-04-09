Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.35

Shares of Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.35 and traded as low as $6.92. Vince shares last traded at $7.02, with a volume of 2,024 shares trading hands.
Vince Trading Down 0.4 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.06 and a 200-day moving average of $7.35. The company has a market capitalization of $86.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.
Insider Buying and Selling at Vince
In other news, CEO Jonathan Schwefel sold 4,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $29,993.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $547,362.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Vince
About Vince
Vince Holding Corp. engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of luxury apparel and accessories. It offers clothing, footwear, and handbags. It operates through the Wholesale, Rebecca Taylor and Parker and Direct-to-Consumer segments. The Wholesale segment deals with the sale of products to premier department stores and specialty stores in the U.S.
