VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Stock Price Up 0.6%

VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.90 and last traded at $1.79. Approximately 36,708 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 114,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VolitionRx in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.87. The company has a market cap of $112.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.68.

VolitionRX Ltd. engages in the development of blood-based cancer tests to help diagnose a range of cancers. Its products include the Nucleosomics platform that identifies and measures nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluids. The company was founded on September 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

