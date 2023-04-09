Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,713 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 1.3% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth $32,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total value of $1,393,777.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,666,178.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total transaction of $1,393,777.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,666,178.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $218,852,714.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 245,711,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,753,482,693.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,053,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,527,217 over the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.34.

NYSE WMT opened at $150.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $406.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.27%.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Articles

