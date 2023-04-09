Washington Federal, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.30 Per Share (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Washington Federal in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.30 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.40. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Washington Federal’s current full-year earnings is $4.40 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Washington Federal’s FY2024 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Washington Federal had a net margin of 32.70% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $196.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.50 million.

Washington Federal Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WAFD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Washington Federal from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Washington Federal in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Washington Federal from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Shares of Washington Federal stock opened at $29.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.05. Washington Federal has a 12-month low of $28.20 and a 12-month high of $39.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Washington Federal

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAFD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 906,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,745,000 after purchasing an additional 11,031 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Washington Federal by 60.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 16,323 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Washington Federal by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 7,274 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Washington Federal by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 75,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 21,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Washington Federal by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Randall H. Talbot acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.10 per share, for a total transaction of $108,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,436.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Randall H. Talbot acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.10 per share, for a total transaction of $108,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,436.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Cathy E. Cooper sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $513,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Washington Federal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

About Washington Federal

(Get Rating)

Washington Federal, Inc engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services to consumers. It operates under the Commercial Loans and Consumer Loans segments. The Commercial Loans segment is disaggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.