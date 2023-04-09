Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Price Target Lowered to $63.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

WBS has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Webster Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.20.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WBS opened at $37.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.48. Webster Financial has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $56.46.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $704.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.52 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 12.42%. Webster Financial’s revenue was up 122.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 45.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Webster Financial

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Webster Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,679,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,122,000 after purchasing an additional 116,092 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,297,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,886,000 after buying an additional 1,433,204 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Webster Financial by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,534,000 after buying an additional 3,061,831 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,743,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,237,000 after acquiring an additional 383,804 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Webster Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,993,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,466,000 after acquiring an additional 31,603 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

