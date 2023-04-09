Wedbush Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 5th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.17. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ current full-year earnings is $7.03 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.85 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.27.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

ASO stock opened at $63.05 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $67.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.21.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 850,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,529,000 after purchasing an additional 459,085 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 42.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at about $447,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 15,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Manish Maini sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total value of $2,444,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 102,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,575,350.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,059 shares of company stock valued at $8,428,292. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.80%.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Further Reading

