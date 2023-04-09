Wells Fargo & Company Trims MetLife (NYSE:MET) Target Price to $72.00

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut MetLife from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.64.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $59.07 on Wednesday. MetLife has a fifty-two week low of $52.83 and a fifty-two week high of $77.36. The company has a market cap of $45.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.88.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MetLife will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.26%.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $202,732.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife in the third quarter valued at $25,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

