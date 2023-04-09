WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WSBC. StockNews.com lowered WesBanco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on WesBanco from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Stephens initiated coverage on WesBanco in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.40.

Get WesBanco alerts:

WesBanco Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of WSBC opened at $30.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.90. WesBanco has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $41.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

WesBanco Announces Dividend

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $176.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.97 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 30.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WesBanco will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

Institutional Trading of WesBanco

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSBC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 70.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of WesBanco by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 615,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,557,000 after buying an additional 17,693 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 46,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the third quarter worth $12,004,000. 58.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WesBanco

(Get Rating)

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.