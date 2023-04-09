West Branch Capital LLC Sells 94 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

West Branch Capital LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.0% of West Branch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lcnb Corp grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $411.01 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $452.62. The company has a market capitalization of $309.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $404.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $392.74.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.